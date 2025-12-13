Back to overview
Point Rousse Port Expansion Project on display

Infrastructure
December 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Impact Assessment Agency of Canada has just unveiled a plan to expand the existing port infrastructure at Point Rousse, located on the Baie Verte Peninsula, in Newfoundland and Labrador.

photo courtesy of iaac-aeic.gc.ca

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent,” IAAC said.

As proposed, the Point Rousse Port Expansion Project will involve extending and upgrading the terminal facilities by adding a second berth facility, constructing an access road, upgrading quayside infrastructure, adding laydown and staging areas, and shoreline infilling.

According to IAAC, the new berth would be capable of supporting vessels up to 80,000 deadweight tonnage.

Also, the project is set to support an increase in aggregate exports and future multi-user capacity, including bulk mineral shipments.

