EXCLUSIVE: DEME nabs contract to help restore water quality in Central Netherlands

December 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME has won a contract to implement WFD (Water Framework Directive) measures in Central Netherlands.

photo courtesy of DEME

WFD measures are projects aimed at improving water quality in the Netherlands, which are carried out by Rijkswaterstaat.

In collaboration with its partner Beens Dredging B.V. (part of Beens Groep B.V.), DEME will execute Lot D at the locations Eemmeer, Ketelmeer, and Zwarte Meer.

According to DEME, these works will start in April 2026 and are expected to be completed by December 2027. 

The measures contribute to the objectives of the European WFD, which seeks to improve ecological water quality.

Within Lot D, DEME, together with its partner Beens Dredging B.V., will construct ridges, brushwood dams, and sheltered zones in order to strengthen habitats, stimulate biodiversity, and improve water quality in line with the WFD objectives.

