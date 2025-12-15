EXCLUSIVE: SMC advances New Manila International Airport with Boskalis’ support

Back to overview
Infrastructure
December 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is debunking talks apparently questioning the viability of the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) project in Bulacan, The Philippine News Agency said.

photo courtesy of rexDronieTV

According to SMC, the land development works for its New Manila International Airport (NMIA) in Bulacan are advancing steadily, guided by global best practices and support from Boskalis Westminster.

SMC said this morning that they have addressed online posts casting doubt on the project’s viability, adding that these do not reflect actual progress on the ground.

Some claims circulating online are inaccurate and misleading. These can create unnecessary confusion for the public and concern among stakeholders,” SMC said.

The conglomerate added that those with questions about the project could raise them through proper channels, where they can be discussed transparently and with access to verified technical information.

SMC has committed hundreds of billions of pesos to build a major international gateway that will benefit the country for generations. We remain fully committed to completing this project responsibly and in accordance with global best practices,” they said.

Also, the Ang-led conglomerate noted its continued partnership with dredging and marine infrastructure companies Boskalis Westminster for the project.

Boskalis continues to support the NMIA development and remains engaged with SMC in our technical and advisory role. We are aligned in ensuring that all works meet internationally recognized standards,” Boskalis said in a statement.

SMC also added that NMIA’s land development complies with International Finance Corporation’s Environmental and Social Performance Standards, the benchmark for infrastructure projects supported by multilateral and global lenders.

The development is guided by extensive hydrological studies, independent engineering reviews, and continuous environmental monitoring, alongside long-term flood-mitigation measures for surrounding communities, SMC concluded.

