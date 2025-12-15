Hulhumale land reclamation in full swing

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
December 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The land reclamation operations for Hulhumalé Phase 3 Project are in full swing.

photo courtesy of Ibrahim Abaan Abdul Latheef X

According to the latest project update, these works are progressing steadily, with two trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHDs) Prins der Nederlanden (capacity: 22,000 CBM) and Oranje (capacity: 22,000 CBM) actively operating on-site.

A total of 31 hectares out of 63 hectares has now been reclaimed, bringing overall progress to 49.2%.

photo courtesy of Ibrahim Abaan Abdul Latheef X

The land reclamation works for the Phase 3 of the project started on November 10.

After this phase is completed, the dredgers will be moved to Gulhifalhu for another land reclamation job.

