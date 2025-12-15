New dredger assembled and ready to begin St. John’s and Crabs work

Back to overview
Dredging
December 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The long-awaited dredging equipment purchased by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda has now been fully assembled – ready to begin its operations.

photo courtesy of Van Tunen

Specialist mechanics from the Netherlands have completed the assembly of the €1.1 million Caterpillar 6015 excavator, which was acquired specifically to tackle the challenging dredging conditions at St. John’s Harbor and Crabs Harbor.

According to local media, the dredger is now fully mounted and prepared to start its work.

The excavator will be deployed in partnership with Blue Ocean Dredging, with the aim of deepening and clearing navigation channels to accommodate larger cruise ships and LNG vessels.

The Government said that approximately 20,000 cubic meters of rock and 120,000 cubic meters of maintenance dredging remain at St. John’s Harbor, while Crabs Harbor still requires about 150,000 cubic meters of dredging.

