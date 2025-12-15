Back to overview
USACE wraps up critical repairs at Buffalo’s South Breakwater

Breakwater Repair
December 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has finished critical repairs to the South Breakwater, restoring a structure essential to safe navigation in Buffalo Harbor and strengthening the Great Lakes Navigation System.

photo courtesy of USACE

Over 260 feet of the breakwater were rebuilt using more than 10,000 tons of stone – some weighing as much as a school bus – to stabilize the crest and slopes after severe winter damage,” USACE said.

“Delivered under a 100% federally funded $2.2 million contract, the mission ensures safe access for commercial vessels that support more than $43 million in annual business revenue.”

This investment protects Buffalo’s waterfront and keeps recreational sites like Buffalo Harbor State Park, the Small Boat Harbor, and Gallagher Beach resilient for years to come, USACE concluded.

