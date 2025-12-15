Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Van Oord: WaterWerk inks framework agreements for WFD measures

Van Oord: WaterWerk inks framework agreements for WFD measures

Dredging
December 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

On behalf of Rijkswaterstaat, WaterWerk (a consortium of Boskalis, Van Oord, and Martens en Van Oord) will carry out the European Union’s Water Framework Directive (WFD) measures in the Nederrijn-Lek and IJssel-Zuid rivers, Van Oord said.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

Today, Patricia Zorko, Deputy Director-General of Rijkswaterstaat, together with representatives of the three parent companies of WaterWerk, signed two of the four framework agreements.

According to Van Oord, this marks an important step towards implementing WFD measures in Eastern and Central Netherlands. 

The measures include creating nature-friendly embankments, channels, side arms, and placing river wood in the major rivers Nederrijn-Lek and IJssel-Zuid.

With the signing of these framework agreements, implementation can begin in 2026. 

The EU’s Water Framework Directive obliges member states to ensure clean and healthy groundwater and surface water by 2027 at the latest. Rijkswaterstaat contributes to this by implementing these measures in the major rivers,” Van Oord said.

The implementation of the measures under this framework contract will start in 2026 and continue until the end of 2027. 

Related News