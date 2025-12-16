Back to overview
AGM Marine gears up for Barnstable dredging

AGM Marine gears up for Barnstable dredging

Dredging
December 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Town of Barnstable’s contractor, AGM Marine Construction, will soon begin mobilizing equipment in preparation to start the Barnstable Harbor Mid-Entrance Channel and Blish Point Boat Ramp Dredging Project.

photo courtesy of AGM

Dredging operations are anticipated to begin on Monday, December 22.

Weather pending, dredging activities will be on going during low and mid tides; however a brief pause of work will be observed from December 24 – 26, 2025,” according to an official statement.

Dredging work is expected to be completed by January 31, 2026, the Town said.

The project is partially funded by a Fiscal Year 2026 Commonwealth of Massachusetts Dredging Grant totaling $519,000.

