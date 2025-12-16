Melbourne Beach restoration plan unveiled

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
December 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Brevard County has introduced a plan to restore the South Reach section of shoreline near Melbourne Beach between December 2025 and April 2026 as part of a scheduled beach restoration project.

photo courtesy of brevardfl.gov

The 3.8-mile South Reach begins at Flug Avenue in Indialantic and extends south to Spessard Holland Park North. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing the project, and its contractor Dutra Group is staging equipment between Spessard Holland Park North and Spessard Holland Park South.

The two parks will generally remain open during the work, but the beach area between them may close at times. Spessard Holland South will always remain open,” according to the county’s website.

“Crews expect to begin active sand placement near Spessard Holland Park in early January and proceed northward.”

The Town of Melbourne Beach said that the contractor plans to start assembling the pipe on the beach in mid-late December and start pumping sand in mid-January.

