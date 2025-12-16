Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Rohde Nielsen opts for MAHI

Rohde Nielsen opts for MAHI

Dredging
December 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Rohde Nielsen has successfully tested remote operation technology on the barges Hugin R and Munin R at Rohde Nielsen’s yard in Denmark.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

According to their official statement, this action is part of their equipment modernization strategy.

With the support of MAHI Maritime Autonomy Systems, a Remote Operation Centre (ROC) was established in Grenaa, enabling the barges to be monitored and controlled remotely.

In 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸𝘀, we installed the MAHI remote operation system onboard two of their barges, Hugin and Munin, and commissioned a 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲 at their home port in Grenaa, Denmark. After the installation, we trained Rohde Nielsen’s ROC captains so they’re fully equipped to take control from shore,” MAHI said.

The first sea trials outside Grenaa Port were completed successfully, demonstrating the potential for enhanced safety and operational efficiency, the company said.

The self-propelled split hopper barge Hugin R was built for the transport of all types of dredged materials.

Related News