Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Watermaster completes Costa Sur coastal restoration job

Watermaster completes Costa Sur coastal restoration job

Beach Nourishment
December 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A very important beach restoration program at Costa Sur, Argentina, was completed recently with a Watermaster amphibious dredging machine.

photo courtesy of eby.org.ar

The work included removing aquatic biomass and waste, dredging the swimming area, and replenishing the beach with sand.

All tasks were carried out using the Watermaster amphibious multipurpose dredger.

The Costa Sur program involved the following operations:

  • removal of floating and submerged aquatic biomass,
  • deepening of the swimming area,
  • removal of remnants of old structures and embankments.

Also, work is underway to prepare the base for sand replenishment.

The operations were conducted in cooperation with the Yacyretá Binational Entity (EBY) and the Municipality of Posadas – as part of a wider coastal clean-up program in the Posadas area.

Related News