AD Ports Group, Kuwait Ports Authority ink Shuaiba Port MoU

AD Ports Group, Kuwait Ports Authority ink Shuaiba Port MoU

December 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

AD Ports Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) to explore the development and operation of container operations at Shuaiba Port.

photo courtesy of AD Ports

Under the agreement, AD Ports Group will prepare the technical, environmental, and financial feasibility studies, in accordance with internationally recognized specifications and standards agreed by both parties, in addition to identifying infrastructure requirements for the project.

In support of this collaboration, the Kuwait Ports Authority will designate the project site at Shuaiba Port, and collaborate with AD Ports Group in completing the required studies, as well as facilitate the obtention of all necessary licenses and approvals from relevant Kuwaiti authorities.

The MoU signing, held in Kuwait City was witnessed by Her Excellency Dr. Noura Al Mashaan, Minister of Public Works of the State of Kuwait; and His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Khaled Salem Al Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Ports Authority; and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

