Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Cottrell crews busy at Dewees Inlet Shoal

Cottrell crews busy at Dewees Inlet Shoal

Dredging
December 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Cottrell is currently dredging the Dewees Inlet Shoal within the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, with material being placed in an open-water placement area, the City of Isle of Palms said.

photo courtesy of City of Isle of Palms

According to the City, this phase of work is expected to be completed by the end of the week (~December 21, 2025).

Beginning next week (~December 22, 2025), Cottrell is set to shift operations to dredge a shoal identified as “1B” in Breach Inlet, with material again placed in an open-water placement site.

Following completion of Shoal 1B, Cottrell will begin dredging Shoal “1A” in Breach Inlet and placing sand onto the Isle of Palms.

The current projections indicate that beach placement from this shoal will begin in late January 2026 and is expected to be completed by March 2026, the City concluded.

Related News