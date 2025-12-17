Back to overview
Norse Shipyard launches workboat Mimar Sinan

Dredging
December 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Istanbul-based Norse Shipyard launched the first two workboats of a six-vessel order for Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure in November. 

photo courtesy of Norse Shipyard

The Mimar Sinan, a newbuild number SR018, is a 50-m workboat for dredging and cleaning operations, and SR019, Aslan Sivri, is a 24-m tugboat for towing vessels and barges. 

Also, the shipyard is currently building SR020 Camur IV and SR021 Camur VI, both 50-m seabed dredgers, and 34-m excavator barges, SR022 Kazar IV and SR023 Kazar VIII, for the Ministry.

When completed, these vessels will undertake port infrastructure work, marine cleaning, dredging, excavation and hauling operations.

