Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Restoration plans on display for Raccoon Island and East Orleans Landbridge

Restoration plans on display for Raccoon Island and East Orleans Landbridge

Coastal Protection
December 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group is developing a new restoration plan to evaluate and select the best construction alternatives for two important projects: Raccoon Island Barrier Island Restoration and the New Orleans East Landbridge Restoration.

photo courtesy of CPRA

Draft Restoration Plan #8.1 builds on earlier Deepwater Horizon restoration work and focuses on addressing injuries to wetlands, coastal, and nearshore habitats caused by the oil spill.

The Raccoon Island project would create and enhance beach, dune, and tidal habitats through sand placement and potential shoreline protection, said Louisiana CPRA.

Also, the New Orleans East Landbridge project is set to restore marsh habitat that helps separate Lake Pontchartrain from Lake Borgne and the Gulf of America, supporting vital ecosystems and buffering nearby communities.

The goal of this plan is to restore natural resources injured by the spill and compensate the public for lost ecological services.

A draft plan is expected in 2026, followed by a public comment period.

Related News