Ryba Marine wins contract for Bird Island Pier repair

Infrastructure
December 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Buffalo District has awarded a $4.2 million contract to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Co. for repairs to the Bird Island Pier along the Niagara River.

photo courtesy of USACE

The contract is part of $15.5 million in repairs to the pier, ensuring safe navigation, a strong regional economy, and protection of the City of Buffalo’s main drinking water source, USACE said.

  • Repairs will focus on nearly 3,000 feet of the pier with new concrete blocks, grouted stone, and a concrete protective layer,
  • The pier ensures safe access for vessels between Lake Erie, Buffalo Harbor, the Lower Niagara River, and the Erie Canal, and supports more than $62 million in business revenue and labor income,
  • The pier is one of the most popular walking and fishing spots in the City of Buffalo.

Damage to the Bird Island Pier from seiche events, winter storms, and ice damage has resulted in a loss of stone protection, culvert damage, and impacts to the City of Buffalo’s pedestrian walkway.

USACE and its contractors will conduct repairs to four sections of the pier, totaling nearly 3,000 linear feet. Work will be conducted in two phases, both beginning in summer 2026.

This project is 100% federally funded under operations and maintenance.

