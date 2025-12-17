Whyalla dredging underway

Back to overview
Dredging
December 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The dredging operations within the Whyalla marina – primarily within the main entrance channel and the boat ramp approach – are moving forward.

photo courtesy of maritimeconstructions.com.au

According to South Australia (SA) Department for Infrastructure and Transport, the dredging work will take place 7 days a week and be completed by the end of this month.

The discharge pipeline trails up to 600m from the dredge which will normally rests on the seabed; however, it may be floated at certain times to facilitate dredge movements,” the SA Department said.

Also, mariners are advised to exercise caution when navigating in this area.

The project, awarded to Maritime Constructions through a tender process, involves the removal of sand and sediment to restore the marina’s original design depths. 

Manager Capital Works Delivery, Les Jones, said that the dredging program is crucial in maintaining the marina as a safe and functional community asset, with a major focus on minimizing potential environmental impacts.

