AD Ports Group forms strategic JV with CEI Supply Chain

Business development
December 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

AD Ports Group formed a new joint venture today with CEI Supply Chain Private Limited, a premier logistics service provider in Pakistan, to develop a robust, asset-light network delivering door-to-door solutions across the region.

photo courtesy of adportsgroup.com

Under terms of the agreement, AD Ports Group will acquire a 51% majority shareholding in the new entity, further solidifying its presence in Pakistan, a key South Asian market and gateway to the Group’s Central Asia corridor. 

According to AD Ports, this JV agreement caps a year of dynamic expansion for AD Ports Group in Pakistan, where the Group has established itself as a major investor in the Port of Karachi.

In August 2025, the Group inaugurated its first representative office in Islamabad to deepen government engagement and accelerate infrastructure initiatives.

In September, the Group announced a major dredging project, led by its international ports operating arm – Noatum Ports, and Van Oord, related to the capacity expansion and deepening of berths and navigational channels of its Karachi Gateway Terminal (KGTL), a container terminal, and Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), a bulk and general cargo terminal, which it operates jointly with Kaheel Terminals.
 
To date, the Group has committed $295 million towards developing and enhancing its terminals in Karachi

The signing ceremony was held in Karachi, in the presence of H.E. Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; H.E. Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Alremethi, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi; and Farook Al Zeer, Chairman of the Logistics Cluster – AD Ports Group. The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Zayed Al Shamsi, Regional CEO – AD Ports Group; and Sohail Yasin Suleman, Group Chairman – World Wide Group.

