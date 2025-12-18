ADB OKs $16.7M grant to support coastal protection in Fiji

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
December 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $16.7 million grant to bolster Fiji’s initiatives to protect coastal communities vulnerable to storm surges, sea level rise, and coastal erosion.

photo courtesy of ADB

The ADB-supported Enhancing Climate Resilience of Coastal Communities Sector Project is set to enhance the resilience of coastal communities and reduce their exposure and vulnerability to extreme weather events.

The project’s primary goal is to support the Government of Fiji’s efforts to improve community resilience, particularly among those reliant on coastal and fisheries-based livelihoods,” said the Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office, Aaron Batten.

“About 15 vulnerable coastal communities will directly benefit from the project, which focuses on addressing the needs of vulnerable and low-income households, including those headed by women.”

The project will provide nature-based coastal protection measures, and restore around 3,000 meters of coastline and riverbanks.

Also, it will increase community engagement and strengthen institutional capacities of the government to design, implement, and manage integrated coastal protection measures to help mitigate sea level rise and extreme weather, ADB concluded.

