BREAKING NEWS: DEME wins two contracts in Italy and Spain

Beach Nourishment
December 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME’s Dredging & Infra segment has won two marine works contracts in Southern Europe.

photo courtesy of DEME

In Italy, DEME will deliver marine works for the prestigious 38th America’s Cup sailing competition in Naples, including offshore breakwaters and seabed remediation at the Bagnoli-Coroglio site.

In Spain, DEME will restore three beaches along the Valencian coastline through a large-scale nourishment project, to combat erosion and safeguard the shoreline for the long term.

Commenting the latest news, Jan Vandenbroeck, Area Director South Europe, said: “These two contracts underscore DEME’s commitment to delivering sustainable, innovative solutions to complex marine challenges – from environmental remediation to coastal protection – while supporting the legendary America’s Cup and safeguarding natural heritage. They also strengthen our position in the Mediterranean, where DEME continues to partner with local stakeholders to deliver high impact projects.”

Marine works in Bagnoli-Coroglio

According to DEME, the project in in the Bay of Naples focuses on the remediation and redevelopment of the Bagnoli–Coroglio industrial area.

A consortium of DEME and Italian companies Savarese Costruzioni and Iterga Costruzioni Generali will perform marine works including 900 meters of offshore breakwaters, the removal of approximately 130,000 m³ of sediments, and demolition of the decaying central pier and former steel plant service buildings.

Substantial completion is scheduled by next summer to enable urban regeneration and preparations for the preliminary regattas of the America’s Cup.

Valencia beach nourishment

In Spain, DEME has been awarded the Valencia beach nourishment project by the Ministry for Ecological Transition (MITECO) in a joint venture with Rover Maritime.

The project will restore and protect three popular beaches (Sagunto, Sueca, and Cullera) which have suffered severe erosion over recent decades.

Works include dredging and placing approximately 3 million m³ of sand using DEME’s advanced trailing suction hopper dredger Bonny River, which can operate at depths beyond 100 meters.

Additional measures such as dune restoration and new groins will ensure long-term coastal stability, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the coastline in its natural splendor once again, DEME concluded.

