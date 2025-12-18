Burlington dredging starts next week

Back to overview
Dredging
December 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront said that dredging of marina facilities at Perkins Pier & the Community Boathouse at the Burlington waterfront began on December 15, 2025 with contractor mobilization.

photo courtesy of Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront

According to the Parks, crews set up a work area north of Maple St. adjacent to the Perkins Pier public boat launch.

Harbor dredging is set to start on December 22 at Perkins Pier and the dredging operations will last six weeks (highly-weather dependent).

This maintenance project will allow for full operation of our marinas, both at the Burlington Community Boathouse and Perkins Pier Marina,” said Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront.

“It has been more than 25 years since the last dredging of these facilities. Both areas were negatively affected by sediment build-up over the years, compounded by recent floodwater infiltration.”

This project will ensure safe boat navigation in the harbor, the Parks conluded.

