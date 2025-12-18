Back to overview
Carolina Beach CSRM Project in full swing

Beach Nourishment
December 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, is continuing work on the Carolina Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Project.

photo courtesy of USACE

Norfolk Dredging crews are placing sand to strengthen the shoreline, reduce storm impacts, and help protect infrastructure, USACE said in the latest project update.

The sand placement works along Carolina Beach, N.C., started mid-November 2025, and will continue for approximately four to five weeks, weather permitting.

Several representatives from USACE came to an open house, which was held at Town of Carolina Beach a few weeks ago, and provided information and answered questions about the beach nourishment project.


