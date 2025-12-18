Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Damen: 360 degree Veth thrusters ready for integration into new dredger

Damen: 360 degree Veth thrusters ready for integration into new dredger

Dredging
December 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Damen said this morning that the 360 degree steerable Veth thrusters and bow thruster are now ready for integration into new Damen TSHD1000 hopper dredger currently under construction.

photo courtesy of Damen

Designed for optimal performance in busy ports, the 𝗧𝗦𝗛𝗗𝟭𝟬𝟬𝟬 combines powerful propulsion systems with cutting-edge engineering to ensure safe, precise navigation and efficient dredging operations,” Damen said.

photo courtesy of Damen

According to Damen, the versatile TSHD1000 has been designed as highly maneuverable maintenance dredger.

The fuel efficient TSHD is a cost-effective, flexible dredger with a modern wheelhouse located aft.

Also, performance of the hopper dredger is optimized for maintaining ports, berths and waterways. 

Related News