DE Klop sells fully zero-emission cutter CSD Cygnus to Dekker Group

Dredging
December 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DE Klop has sold the fully zero-emission cutter suction dredger (CSD) Cygnus to Dekker of IJzendoorn.

photo courtesy of DE Klop

Sustainability is no longer an ambition for us, but a concrete direction in which we invest,” said Manfred Rambach, Head of Engineering at Dekker.

“With the Cygnus, we are adding a zero-emission cutter suction dredger to our fleet that perfectly aligns with our vision of efficient and responsible sand extraction, allowing us to make better use of the site. This is an important expansion of our fleet.”

The Cygnus is standardly equipped with a submersible dredge pump and a spud carrier and is built under Bureau Veritas class for coastal waters. The vessel is fully constructed in the Netherlands using high-quality materials and equipment.

photo courtesy of DE Klop

According to DE Klop, the Cygnus was built on stock and was already at an advanced stage of completion when the sale to Dekker was concluded.

On behalf of Dekker, the dredger will be further adapted to specific requirements, including the integration of an accommodation container and additional small equipment. The CSD will be deployed, among other applications, for sand extraction.

The Cygnus will be delivered with a maximum dredging depth of 18m. Over the course of next year, this capacity will be expanded to a maximum dredging depth of 50m, further increasing the vessel’s operational versatility.

