Back to overview
Home Dredging Today First Hitachi EX2000-7 ultra-large excavator arrives in Europe

First Hitachi EX2000-7 ultra-large excavator arrives in Europe

Dredging
December 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV (HCME) said that the first EX2000-7 ultra-large excavator has arrived in Europe.

photo courtesy of Hitachi

The 200-tonne machine was delivered to a customer in France in September 2025 following assembly and commissioning by Teramat. This landmark machine was the first Hitachi model to be chosen by the customer based in the central-eastern region of the country, the company said.

Renowned for its robustness and productivity, the EX2000-7 is designed to withstand the most demanding conditions,Hitachi said.

photo courtesy of Hitachi

The EX2000-7 was inaugurated at a special event in October, which was attended by Satoshi Konno, VP Product Support, Parts & Mining at HCME, and Pierre Mailland-Rosset, Managing Director of Teramat, as well as regional politicians, and the customer’s teams and partners.

Related News