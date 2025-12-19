Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: Port of Santos dredging begins next week

December 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Santos Port Authority (APS) is gearing up for a maintenance dredging program on the navigation channel and berthing areas. According to APS, this is a seasonal campaign, carried out during periods of greater sediment deposition intensity.

The dredging project, scheduled to start on December 21 and continue until February 28, aims to maintain the depth of port water areas at 15 meters.

Dredging is an essential measure precisely to maintain the competitiveness of the port complex and the ideal conditions for navigation and berthing,” said Anderson Pomini, APS President.

“At the same time as we maintain the current depth, we are already deepening the channel up to 16 meters with rock removal works.”

The Port of Santos is situated in an estuary that receives a significant volume of sediment, which can cause silting and reduce the depth of the channel, mainly due to rainfall – especially summer storms, and intense oceanographic events such as storm surges.

For these reasons, maintenance dredging is essential to ensure the efficiency of port operations, Pomini concluded.

