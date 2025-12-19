Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Hazell Brady JV nabs contract to redevelop Macquarie Wharf 6

Hazell Brady JV nabs contract to redevelop Macquarie Wharf 6

Infrastructure
December 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

TasPorts has awarded the contract to redevelop Macquarie Wharf 6 in Hobart to Hazell Brady Joint Venture, a joint venture between Hazell Bros Group and Brady Marine & Civil.

photo courtesy of TasPorts

The Macquarie Wharf 6 redevelopment is the first stage of the broader Macquarie Wharf Redevelopment and is underpinned by a funding agreement between the Australian and Tasmanian governments, announced in October 2024, alongside long-term commercial arrangements with the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD).

TasPorts said that they have worked closely with AAD to ensure the wharf design meets the operational requirements of Australia’s Antarctic program, with TasPorts responsible for the delivery and ongoing operation of the port infrastructure.

Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Murray Watt, said that the project is nationally significant for Australia’s Antarctic program.

The Albanese Government’s $188 million investment in the Macquarie Wharf Redevelopment Project will deliver world-class infrastructure to support Australia’s Antarctic operations and provide a long-term home for RSV Nuyina,” Minister Watt said.

“This project strengthens Australia’s leadership in Antarctic science and ensures our operations are supported by modern, reliable port infrastructure in Hobart.”

The works will be delivered under a design and construct contract by Hazell Brady JV and includes demolition of the existing wharf, construction of a new wharf structure, provision of shore power for RSV Nuyina, and upgrades to supporting port infrastructure and services.

