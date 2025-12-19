Back to overview
Namport, Suez Canal Authority sign MoU on dredging expertise

December 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday with the Suez Canal Authority, marking a major step in strengthening international maritime cooperation.

photo courtesy of Namport

The partnership focuses on:

  • capacity building,
  • port infrastructure development,
  • marine asset management,
  • dredging expertise and information sharing,
  • supporting Namport’s ambition to position Namibia as a leading regional logistics hub and transhipment center on Africa’s western seaboard.

According to Namport, this collaboration builds on the longstanding bilateral relations between Namibia and Egypt and reinforces shared goals of connectivity, efficiency and operational excellence across the global maritime value chain.

