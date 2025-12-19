Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Spotlight on Nags Head beach nourishment

Spotlight on Nags Head beach nourishment

Beach Nourishment
December 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

At their December 17 meeting, Nags Head’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a Notice of Intent to Award a contract for construction of a beach nourishment project over the late spring/summer of 2026 to Weeks Marine.

photo courtesy of Town of Nags Head, NC

The Board also reviewed project financing models and a presentation on the Fall 2025 beach condition survey, which was conducted to evaluate beach conditions following recent higher-than-average storm activity.

Results showed a weighted average of 27 feet of shoreline recession across the project area from Bonnett Street south to the town line adjacent to Cape Hatteras National Seashore from June 2025 to October 2025.

The Board said that they expected to discuss financing more in depth at its February meeting.

Related News