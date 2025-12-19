Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE awards $86.3M contract for Mouth of the Colorado River, Sargent Beach

USACE awards $86.3M contract for Mouth of the Colorado River, Sargent Beach

Dredging
December 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Galveston District, in collaboration with the Texas General Land Office (GLO), the Port of Bay City, and Matagorda County, today announced a contract award for the Mouth of the Colorado River Navigation Channel (MOCR) Maintenance and Sargent Beach Beneficial Use Placement project.

photo courtesy of USACE

The contract – valued at $86.3 million – was awarded to Houston-based Orion Government Services, LLC, to perform maintenance dredging, construction of shoreline protection features, and beneficial use placement of dredged material near Sargent, Texas.

The GLO completed the engineering design and permitting for structural solutions and beneficial use of dredged material for beach nourishment, complimenting a study the USACE initiated.

“Working together, the USACE Galveston District and the Texas GLO Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act program brought one of Texas’ largest shoreline protection and beneficial use infrastructure projects – to date – to construction,” said SWG Operations Manager for the Mouth of the Colorado River, Seth Jones.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a significant impact to stabilize and improve a fragile and critical locale along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.”

The federally funded part of the contract – pertaining to USACE – involves dredging approximately 1,070,000 cubic yards of the Mouth of the Colorado River entrance and clearing sediment from the channel impoundment basin.

The GLO-funded part of the work involves construction of a 2,600-foot angled terminal groin at Mitchell’s Cut, five nearshore breakwaters, and placement of 1,070,000 cubic yards of dredged sand onto Sargent Beach.

The placement of the dredged material onto the beach will begin at Mitchell’s Cut – on Sargent Beach – and stretch east for approximately 3.5 miles.

Related News