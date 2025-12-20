BREAKING NEWS: Blohm+Voss delivers TSHD Osteriff to GDWS

Back to overview
Dredging
December 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Blohm+Voss delivered the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Osteriff to the German Federal Administration for Waterways and Navigation (GDWS) earlier this week.

photo courtesy of NVL B.V. & Co. KG

After years of delays, GDWS has taken delivery of a new hopper dredger, Blohm+Voss said.

Originally ordered from Sietas in 2016, the TSHD was completed by Blohm+Voss following two bankruptcies and has now been delivered on schedule.

The 133m long hopper dredger has a volume of 7,500 m3. According to the shipyard, this gives the dredger “an enormously high transport capacity“.

Thanks to its Z-drive systems, the dredger can turn 360 degrees on the spot. The five main engines are equipped with a special DC power management system that enables the crew to switch on a number of engines according to consumption,” Blohm+Voss said.

The future area of operation includes the Elbe, Jade and Weser rivers.

