Port Otago, Napier Port: Work on new dredger in full swing

December 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Twelve months ago, Port Otago and Napier Port announced the commissioning of a new $36 million trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) – to be built by Dutch shipbuilder Damen.

photo courtesy of Port Otago

Now halfway through the two-year build period, we’ve reached a significant milestone. This week, in Yard 189 in Haiphong (Vietnam), the two main propulsion engines were placed in the aft engine room,” Port Otago said.

The dredge’s engine configuration is:

  • 2 x main propulsion engines (see photo 2 – Caterpillar engines),
  • 2 x generators in the aft engine room,
  • 3 x auxiliary engines in the forward engine room (one each for the jet water pump, dredge pump and transverse thruster).
photo courtesy of Port Otago

The dredger is on schedule for a late 2026 delivery to New Zealand.

