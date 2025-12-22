Back to overview
Beach nourishment temporarily stops, Town of Carolina Beach says

Beach Nourishment
December 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Town of Carolina Beach Government, NC, said that the contractor in charge of the Coastal Storm Risk Management and beach nourishment project will temporarily halt operations.

photo courtesy of Town of Carolina Beach Government, NC

Officials say that work will stop in Carolina Beach as the current dredge moves to a new location.

The project is planned to be picked back up in February 2026 when a new dredge arrives, according to the town.

In the interim, the contractor will regularly have crews on the beach to ensure no safety or security issues arise with the piping and equipment,” said the Town in a press release.

“When the contractor resumes work in February, there will be some changes to where sand will be placed.”

Carolina and Kure Beach said that they will hold an open house with USACE to discuss the current state of the project and what operations will look like going forward.

Date, time and location for this meeting are to be released when plans are finalized, according to officials.

