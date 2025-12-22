Back to overview
Bournemouth coastal works progress

Coastal Erosion
December 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

BCP Council has just released the latest update on the Bournemouth Beach Timber Groyne renewal project, saying that two new timber groynes at East Cliff are now complete, and the beach is officially re-opened.

photo courtesy of BCP Council

The groyne replacement program forms part of the Poole Bay Beach Management Scheme, designed to help protect the coastline from erosion for the next 100 years.

Groynes are replaced approximately every 25 years, when they become life expired. The groynes slow down the natural coastal process that moves beach material from west to east in Poole Bay.

December 2025 update

  • The 2 new timber groynes at East Cliff are complete, and the beach has been re-opened,
  • Heavy machinery has moved to a tightly fenced compound at Boscombe Beach. The beach and prom will remain open for the Christmas break,
  • Works re-commence on 5 January, to replace the 2 timber groynes immediately East of Boscombe Pier,
  • 6-7 January – contractors site huts will be relocated from East Cliff to the prom edge at Boscombe Beach.

