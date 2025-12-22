Hulhumalé land reclamation reaches major milestone

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
December 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) said that the land reclamation project for Hulhumalé Phase 3 has reached a major milestone, with a significant portion of the newly reclaimed land now physically connected to Farukolhufushi.

photo courtesy of Maldives Airports Company Limited

According to HDC, approximately 40 hectares of land have been reclaimed so far. This represents 63.5 percent of the total 63-hectare project, which is moving forward at an accelerated pace. 

HDC added that these works are progressing steadily, with two trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHDs) Prins der Nederlanden (capacity: 22,000 CBM) and Oranje (capacity: 22,000 CBM) actively operating on-site.

The Maldives President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, recently noted that an additional dredger has been brought in to speed up the process, with expectations that the reclamation of Hulhumalé Phase 3 will be fully completed by next month.

The primary purpose of this new land is to facilitate the Binveriyaa Scheme, providing 1,351 housing plots for residents of Malé. 

