Van Oord in Brazil: Building resilient port infrastructure

December 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord officials hosted a delegation from the Ministério de Portos e Aeroportos of Brazil to the company’s headquarters in Rotterdam for strategic discussions on the upcoming dredging concessions for the ports of Itajaí, Santos, and Rio Grande.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

Through a constructive technical exchange, we shared insights on project structuring, risk allocation, and long-term resilience; key elements to ensuring successful, competitive, and future-proof port concessions,” said Van Oord.

Van Oord currently carries out dredging operations in Itajaí, Santos, and Rio Grande, among other locations, supporting safe and efficient vessel navigation.

With more than 47 years of continuous presence, Brazil is truly one of our home markets, and we remain committed to contributing to the growth, competitiveness, and sustainable development of its port infrastructure,” the Dutch giant concluded.

