Back to overview
Home Dredging Today York County Maine Government: Coastal restoration project cleared to proceed

York County Maine Government: Coastal restoration project cleared to proceed

Coastal Erosion
December 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A project to restore beaches in Saco, Wells and Old Orchard Beach left raw and bare of protective barriers after devastating back-to-back storms in January 2024 has received the final green light and is poised to commence early in the new year.

photo courtesy of yorkcountymaine.gov

York County officials and the three municipalities had initially planned for the work to begin in November – the start of Maine’s dredging season that ends in March, but until very recently, clarification on federal approvals for the projects had not been in hand.

That was worrisome because absent the final word, the dredge season would likely have been missed, postponing the remedy until November 2026 – nearly three years after the storms – exposing the shoreline to potential further damage this winter and spring,” county officials said.

Now, the hurdle has been cleared.

FEMA Region 1 has clarified that, as all other eligibility criteria have been met, we are able to proceed,” said York County Emergency Management Agency Director, Art Cleaves.

The 100-year initiative represents an innovative approach to regional resilience, with York County government centralizing procurement and management on behalf of six municipalities that lack the staffing and resources to manage such complex projects independently.

Related News