Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BCI Minerals: Key approvals secured for optimized dredging at Mardie Salt

BCI Minerals: Key approvals secured for optimized dredging at Mardie Salt

Dredging
December 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

BCI Minerals Limited has secured all primary approvals from the Commonwealth and Western Australian Governments to enable offshore placement of material generated from its dredging program at the Cape Preston West Port in accordance with BCI’s optimized dredging methodology for the Mardie Salt Operation.

photo courtesy of BCI Minerals

These approvals relate to dredging of the berth pocket and navigation channel, which will enable loading of deep-sea, ocean-going vessels with industrial salt from the Mardie Salt Operation.

On December 22, the WA Minister for the Environment, the Hon. Matthew Swinbourn MLC, provided approval under the Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA) for offshore placement of dredge material.

This complements approvals for offshore placement granted by Commonwealth Minister for the Environment, the Hon. Murray Watt, who granted approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act) on November 28 and the Environment Protection (Sea Dumping) Act 1981 (Sea Dumping Act) on December 18.

Securing these approvals enables BCI to finalize negotiations with our dredging contractor for execution of the optimized dredge strategy and to update three management plans for approval by the State regulator prior to commencement of dredging activities,” the company said.

Subject to receipt of these remaining approvals and finalization of contractual arrangements BCI continues to expect commencement of dredging in April 2026.

Related News