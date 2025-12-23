Back to overview
Oak Island beach renourishment continues during the holidays

Oak Island beach renourishment continues during the holidays

Beach Nourishment
December 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Town of Oak Island has released another update on its $33 million beach renourishment project, saying that the works will continue throughout the Town’s holiday closures.

photo courtesy of oakislandnc.gov

Last week, officials said that the project had reached one-third completion.

This week, crews will return to the completed stretch of oceanfront from SE 43rd Street to SE 52nd Street to place an additional 114,000 cubic yards of sand that the Town previously announced.

Once the additional sand is placed, crews will work westward in the area of 9th Place East.

A surveyor from Weeks Marine, the dredging contractor, will be performing Before Dredging (BD) After Dredging (AD) Surveys on the beach regularly throughout the project.

