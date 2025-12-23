Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Rock works complete on New Bunbury breakwater 

Rock works complete on New Bunbury breakwater 

Breakwater Construction
December 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Rock work on a new 460-metre northern breakwater at Bunbury’s Casuarina Boat Harbor is complete, making way for further development on the waterfront, Transport WA said.

photo courtesy of Transport WA

Completion of the breakwater rock structure followed the dredging of its seabed footprint in late 2024 and the relocation of more than 120,000 cubic meters of material.

It took almost a year to place 290,000 tons of core rock and 65,000 tons of armor sourced from quarries at Roelands, Byford, Shenton Ridge, and Jarrahdale to build the breakwater.

Marking another important milestone in the transformation of Bunbury’s waterfront, permanent navigation aids have been installed on the breakwater and at the end of Jetty Road to assist skippers as they navigate the narrower entrance to the harbor, Transport WA said.

The $69.2 million breakwater contract which also includes works to upgrade the Koombana groyne, is the centrepiece of Stage 3 of the Transforming Bunbury’s Waterfront (TBW) project, which is supported by a $112.2 million investment from the Cook Government.

Related News