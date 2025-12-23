The most extensive refit of TSHD Brisbane wraps up

Back to overview
Dredging
December 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Port of Brisbane has recently returned its trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brisbane to service following the most extensive refit in the vessel’s 25-year operating history, completed at the TRS Shipyard in Cairns, Australia.

photo courtesy of Port of Brisbane

In addition to mandatory survey requirements, the docking period was used to deliver a wide-ranging program of major overhauls and upgrades across key operational and safety systems.

Works included overhauls of the main engines, dredge pumps, pump motors and alternators, replacement of the main propulsion gearboxes, upgrades to dredging control systems, renewal of central weir rings, and significant repairs and replacements to dredge pipework.

photo courtesy of Port of Brisbane

Following completion of the refit, TSHD Brisbane has returned to service in excellent condition and is now supporting critical channel maintenance in the Port of Brisbane, as well as continuing dredging campaigns supporting their customers across the Northern Queensland ports.

With a strong forward workload and an evolving dredging program, Port of Brisbane said that they are now seeking “to further strengthen its leadership team, including the appointment of a Head of Dredging Operations to help guide the next phase of operational excellence and fleet evolution.”

