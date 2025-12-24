Jan De Nul’s TSHD Cristobal Colon raises the bar in Rasmalé

Back to overview
Dredging
December 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) has just released the latest update on the Rasmalé land reclamation project.

photo courtesy of MACL

So far, 41 hectares of new land have been successfully reclaimed, representing 30% overall progress.

Rasmalé, also known as the Maldives Eco City, is a groundbreaking project located in Fushi Dhiggaru Lagoon, minutes away from Malé.

Encompassing 1,150 hectares of land – a landmass nearly three times the combined area of the two phases of Hulhumalé – the project aims to address the housing crisis by providing 65,000 housing solutions.

According to Housing Development Corporation (HDC), it is poised to become the largest land reclamation initiative in the nation.

photo courtesy of MACL

Reclamation works at Rasmale’ Site A on started on December 1. The operations are being carried out with the Jan De Nul’s trailer suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Cristóbal Colón.

