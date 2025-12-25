Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Work on North Myrtle Beach nourishment in full swing

Work on North Myrtle Beach nourishment in full swing

Beach Nourishment
December 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of North Myrtle Beach said that the work on their latest beach nourishment project is in full swing.

photo courtesy of City of North Myrtle Beach

Under the plan, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company (GLDD) will first pump sand at the north end of the project area and proceed southward over an estimated 59-day period, spanning December and January.

The $72 million project will place two million cubic yards of material to renourish the 26 miles of Myrtle Beach coastline.

photo courtesy of City of North Myrtle Beach

This renourishment, funded entirely by the Army Corps, will help reduce the risk to life and infrastructure behind the dunes along the Grand Strand.

Related News