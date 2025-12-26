Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Kuryk Port dredging kicks off

EXCLUSIVE: Kuryk Port dredging kicks off

Dredging
December 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging operations are underway at the Kuryk Port on the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan.

photo courtesy of Kazakhstan Railways

The dredging program is set to to enhance the depth of the port and its access channel to 5 meters, facilitating year-round navigation and supporting the growth of transit flows along the Middle Corridor.

Dredging operations are planned to be executed between December 2025 and June 2026, with a total dredging volume of 1 million cubic meters.

ERSAI Caspian Contractor LLC, a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s ERC Holdings and Saipem, is overseeing the project’s execution.

Related News