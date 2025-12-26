HID Dredging delivers another high-performance CSD

Back to overview
Dredging
December 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

HID Dredging delivered a newly developed cutter suction dredger (CSD) with a water flow capacity of 7000 m³/h to its client recently.

photo courtesy of HID

This marks another significant technological achievement in HID’s high-performance dredging equipment portfolio, the Chinese company said.

The dredger, independently designed and manufactured by HID, features 1500 m³/h production capacity, a 5 km discharge distance, and is equipped with a 500 kW cutter head.

photo courtesy of HID

Powered by a 3600 HP diesel engine, the vessel ensures strong, stable, and continuous operation even under demanding dredging condition,” HID said.

“To meet the requirements of high flow and long-distance discharge, HID’s engineering team redesigned the dredge pump with an upgraded flow system and enhanced channel structure.”

This cutter suction dredger is especially suitable for large reservoirs, lakes, rivers and navigational channels.

