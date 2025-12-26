PGP launches Limahong Channel dredging project

Back to overview
December 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Provincial Government of Pangasinan (PGP), led by Governor Ramon V. Guico III, initiated the River Rehabilitation and Flood Mitigation Project with a dredging operation at the Limahong Channel in Lingayen on December 24.

photo by Ervin Alcantara | PIMRO

According to the Government, the project targets river mouths clogged with silt and sediment, which slow water flow and cause flooding in nearby areas.

“A dredging vessel will temporarily operate at sea to clear the accumulated soil and sand. The project has secured approvals from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), EMB, and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) after meeting technical and financial requirements,” the Government said.

Aside from the Limahong Channel, the project will also cover the rehabilitation of the Agno River, Sinucalan River, Cayanga River and Pantal River.

