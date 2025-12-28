Back to overview
Home Dredging Today MACL: 75 pct of Hulhumale’ Phase III dredging complete

MACL: 75 pct of Hulhumale’ Phase III dredging complete

Dredging
December 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Around 75 pct of the dredging work for the third phase of the Hulhumale’ development project has now been completed, the Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) said.

photo courtesy of MACL

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) added that these operations are progressing according to schedule, with two trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHDs) Prins der Nederlanden (capacity: 22,000 CBM) and Oranje (capacity: 22,000 CBM) actively operating on-site.

The Maldives President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, recently noted that an additional dredger has been brought in to speed up the process, with expectations that the reclamation of Hulhumalé Phase 3 will be fully completed by this month.

The primary purpose of this new land is to facilitate the Binveriyaa Scheme, providing 1,351 housing plots for residents of Malé. 

Related News