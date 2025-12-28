Royal IHC delivers Beaver 65 to its customer

Back to overview
Dredging
December 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC has just delivered another cutter suction dredger (CSD) Beaver 65 to its customer.

photo courtesy of Cees Devries LinkedIn

Even during the Christmas and New Year period, we continue to support our customers, completing the delivery of a beautiful Beaver 65 just before year-end,” said Cees Devries, commissioning engineer at Royal IHC.

“We will now proceed with final commissioning to ensure the vessel performs entirely to the owner’s satisfaction.”

photo courtesy of Cees Devries LinkedIn

The Beaver CSDs are reliable, fuel efficient, have low maintenance costs and are extremely productive at all dredging depths,” the Dutch company said.

Royal IHC has a proven track record of 60 years, with almost 1,000 of these cutter suction dredgers supplied worldwide since 1963.”

These dredgers are capable of dredging compacted soil types and materials, such as clay and rock.

