Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Harwich: Partial closure of Ha’penny Pier due to essential repairs

Harwich: Partial closure of Ha’penny Pier due to essential repairs

Infrastructure
December 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Harwich Haven Authority (HHA) said that they will be partially closing the historic Ha’penny Pier in Harwich to members of the public from January 5 to allow essential maintenance works to take place. 

photo courtesy of HHA

The closure follows recent repair work, carried out by the Authority, which found additional deterioration of the pier substructure.

HHA said that the works will include replacing damaged timber beams and deck planks.

The repairs, costing approximately £115,000, will be carried out by Amicus Civil Engineering Ltd and are due for completion by the end of March 2026.

According to HHA, this work will take place during the daytime and noise disruption will be kept to a minimum. 

Related News