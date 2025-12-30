Back to overview
Brigantine dredging work about to begin

Dredging
December 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Brigantine has been working for many years, alongside Senator Vince Polistina, to address ongoing navigation issues in the back bay waterways behind Brigantine. Over time, several of these channels have filled in with sediment, making them difficult to navigate, particularly at low tide.

photo courtesy of Vince Sera fb

After years of discussion and evaluation, the New Jersey Department of Transportation has agreed to move forward with dredging a portion of the back bay channels. This marks an important step forward for boaters, residents, and businesses that rely on safe and navigable waterways,” said Mayor Vince Sera.

The dredging is set to take place on the south end of the Island, focusing on the Brigantine Channel around Boot Island.

According to Sera, the dredging work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The City will continue working with Senator Polistina and the NJDOT to advocate for additional dredging in other areas of the back bays that remain in need of attention,” concluded Sera.

